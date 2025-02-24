Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in with a promise to bring unprecedented development to all parts of the State.

The Governor in his inauguration speech delivered shortly after his swearing in promised the people of the State that he will not disppoint them in his administration.

He added that unprecedented development will be the order of the day during his term in office.

He thanked residents of the State for the confidence reposed in him.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, who died in office.

He described him as a true Omoluabi and a great leader.