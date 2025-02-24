The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government.

The appointment came as the Governor resumed work in his office few minutes after he was sworn in as the 7th democratically elected Governor of the State.

Until his appointment as SSG, Mr. Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South local government area, was the Chairman of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board.

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has also approved the reappointment of Kayode Ajulo, SAN as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

Also Others have been reappointed as Special Advisers to the Governor, namely :

Johnson Alabi, Power

Seun Osamaye, Women Affairs

Comrade Bola Taiwo, Union Matters & Special Duties

Prof Simidele Odimayo, Health

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, has been elevated to the position of Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the new appointees to hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.