Agatu Local Government has inaugurated a joint ad-hoc peace and security committee to find lasting solutions to conflicts, including the internal crisis in Agatu.

The committee, comprising representatives from both groups, aims to maintain peace and security in the area.

Chairman of Agatu local government Melvin Ejeh who inaugurated the committee tasked the members with several key objectives, including Investigating allegations of communities aiding herdsmen.

A study revealed that the destruction of crops was one of the causes of Farmers and Fulani herdsmen conflict while the socio-economic impacts of the conflict were the destruction of lives/properties, reduction of outputs/income, and the reduction of quality in social relationship between the Nomads and farmers

Mrs. Elaigwu Winifred, an indigene of Agatu highlights the dangers women face during crises.

This committee newly inaugurated is tasked with the responsibility of addressing grazing disputes, and cattle rustling, also ensuring fairness and justice for all.

Committee chairman pledged to work strictly within the terms of reference to ensure lasting peace.

In a separate development, Chairman Ejeh inspected the ongoing 43km road project connecting Obagaji, Okokolo, Agagbe, and Naka, spanning two local governments: Agatu Gwer West.

The site engineer for RCXY Construction Company, promised to complete the road within a year.

Mister Ejeh thanked the governor for this initiative, citing its potential to tackle insecurity and boost agricultural development.