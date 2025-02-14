Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a revered chieftain of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has died at the age of 96.

The elder statesman, legal luminary, and unwavering advocate for good governance breathed his last on Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki residence in Lagos State.

In a statement confirming his passing, his family described his final moments as peaceful, adding that his immense contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development would forever be cherished.

A former organising secretary of the Action Group and a steadfast proponent of restructuring, Adebanjo dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, justice, and a fair society. His passion for a progressive Nigeria remained the driving force behind his activism until his last days.

He is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, as well as children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

While mourning his loss, his family expressed gratitude for his remarkable legacy of principled leadership and relentless advocacy for equity and justice.

Plans are currently underway for a befitting state burial to honour his lifetime of service. Political leaders, dignitaries, and admirers from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to pay their last respects.