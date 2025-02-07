Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that phase two of the Adiyan Water Works project, which will provide Lagos residents with 70 million gallons of water per day, is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that phase two of the Adiyan Water Works project, which will provide Lagos residents with 70 million gallons of water per day, is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

The Adiyan Water Works is a significant water treatment facility located on the Lagos-Ogun State boundary.

The Lagos State Government has invested significantly in the project to ensure its completion and efficiency, which is why Governor Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet members are here for inspection.

Governor Sanwo-olu said the project which is eighty percent completed will be ready before early next year.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the state government had continued to rededicate itself to provide Lagos residents access to adequate * pipe-borne water.

The contract for Adiyan Water Works was awarded in 2012 with works commencing on the project in 2013.