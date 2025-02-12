The Huba nationality in Hong Local Government area of Adamawa state has commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for the restoration of their degraded traditional stood by the British colonial rule through the recent appointment of Töl Alheri Bulus Nyako, as their new monarchy

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference in Yola, the former Minister of Health Idi Hong, highlighted the significance of the event, marking the culmination of a 120-year struggle for the recognition of the Huba Chiefdom.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri will officially present the Staff of Office to the Töl Alheri Bulus Nyako, as the new king of Hong, on Friday.

The coronation and handing over of staff of office to the monarchy was the reason for a press conference held at NUJ secretariat Yola.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the former minister of health gave historical background to the new chiefdom created by the state house of assembly and reason while majority are happy with the governor for the singular action.

He used the forum to thank Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for the creation of the Huba Chiefdom alongside six other Emirates and Chiefdoms across Adamawa State.

The coronation of Töl Alheri Bulus Nyako on Friday will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Huba people, restoring their traditional institution and affirming their place in Adamawa’s cultural and political landscape.