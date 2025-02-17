Arewa Consultative Forum BOT and Exco Visit Gombe state Governor Inuwa Yahaya and chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum.

Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, Mike Osman Mamman commends president Bola Tinubu for establishing regional development commissions.

He condemns the divisive pronouncements of some “self-serving” northerners, vilifying the ACF and the Northern Elders Forum.

The ACF would remain a non-political, non religious group with the sole purpose of promoting the ideals and interests of the north.

For his part, Governor Inuwa Yahaya says the north must look inwards and find solutions to the insecurity affecting the region.

The northern region has enough resources to compete favourably with other regions and thrive.