Seven suspects appeared in court on Monday over the murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

She was allegedly lured to Ilorin, by one Happiness Adebayo and Timileyin Kolawole and later murdered before her corpse was dumped at a dump site in Ilorin

Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole are the prime suspects accused of conspiring and causing the death of Awesu Mojisola on the 9th of August, 2024.

Happiness Adebayo and his parents Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi were accused of conspiring and causing disappearance and destruction of evidence punishable under the Penal code law of kwara state , 2006.

Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring and dumping the the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dump site along Wara road, Ilorin, punishable under the Kwara state Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.

The court could not hear their pleas because the principal accused persons were not represented in the court.

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf ruled that the principal accused persons, Happiness Adebayo and Timileyin Kolawole be remanded in correctional facility while the case has been adjourned till the 24th of this month for the proper arraignment of the accused persons.