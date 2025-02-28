The Abia State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to roll out roadmap instrument between it and the United Nations International Organisation for Migration.

Governor Alex Otti emphasised that the State Government is committed to deploying strategies that encourage reverse migration rather than migration.

He added that his administration has been committed to pulling people out of poverty, hence his various policies geared towards creating conducive environment and attracting investors to the State.

The Governor who highlighted his administration’s efforts to create an investor-friendly environment, expressed optimism that the partnership would extend to enhancing education and healthcare, particularly through collaborations with donor agencies and development partners.