Five victims of abduction rescued by Amotekun operatives in Ondo state have described their experience in the hands of their captors as harrowing and highly traumatic.

They narrated their experience at the Headquarters of Amotekun Corps in Akure, where the agency paraded twenty suspects arrested for various offences.

These five victims, including a two-year-old girl, were among those kidnapped by gunmen along Owo/Ifon Road in Ondo State last week.

They said they were heading towards the hilly town of Idanre from Akwa Ibom State, when the unexpected happened.

According to them, the abductors marched them into the forest and subjected them to torture of all kinds for seven days.

They slept for days without food or water, before they were rescued by Amotekun operatives.

This 75-year-old woman was raped by three persons in Ifira-Akoko.

She narrated her encounter with the rapist.

The Commander of Amotekun in the State, Adetunji Adeleye used the opportunity to parade twenty suspected criminals, arrested for various offences in the state.

Among those paraded by the Amotekun commander were 3 suspected kidnappers, rapists and murderers.