The Nigeria Police have arrested 82 suspects in the month of January 2025, for various financial and cyber related crimes including internet fraud.

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through its National Cybercrime Centre, said the Force has successfully apprehended 32 suspects across the nation in a significant crackdown on cyber-related crimes.

He said the operations highlight the commitment of the Police, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to the Action Plan and the zeal of redeeming the reputation of the country.

The Force paraded some suspects linked to several fraud schemes that has defrauded individuals and organizations within and outside the country.

The suspects created Moniepoint profiles using pre-registered SIM cards and email addresses and then distributed to local accomplices across different states for KYC verification, fraudulently obtaining Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and KYC details from individuals.

The Nigeria Police Force cautioned against the inappropriate use of social media for the perpetration of crimes such as fraud, defamation and cyberstalking.