Governor of Cross Rivers State Bassey Otu has commended his counterpart Douye Diri for making judicious use of the revenues from the federation allocation by constructing quality good roads.

Governor Otu gave this commendation at the inauguration of road project in Yenagoa.

He described his Bayelsa counterpart as a bold and courageous leader that they hold in high esteem and that he was making inroads in several areas of development of the state.

The inauguration of the “Road 24 High Profile Road” in Yenagoa was chosen to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Senator Douye Diri’s tenure as the fifth executive governor of Bayelsa State on February 14.

The South-South Governors Forum’s vice chairman, Governor Bassey Otu, praised Governor Douye Diri for finishing the projects left over from his predecessors.

The state-wide free medical outreach was then flagged at a facility constructed in the Ikarama community by an oil company in 1998 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Governor Diri gave a tour of the facility and administered vaccinations to children and the elderly.

The event was attended among others by the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, member representing Sagbama Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, top government functionaries and traditional rulers.