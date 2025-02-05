No fewer than 5 Officers and 20 Soldiers are currently facing Court Martial at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The personnel are undergoing Trial for various Offences against them.

At the Inaugural sitting, President of the General Court Martial Brigadier General Buhari Sadi. Buhari reads the directives of their mandate, to trial the accused persons in line with the convening order.

The essence of the exercise was to ensure that military personnel operate with the confines of the force rules of engagement, code of conduct and respect to international best practices.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye convened 9 man military Court Martial panel with one awaiting member to try the 5 Officers and 20 soldiers for various offences, ranging from Manslaughter, Defilement, extortion, assault on civilians and alleged murder.