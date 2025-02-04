Four persons have been confirmed dead with 15 cattle and 20 goats in a road crash on the Agaie-Lapai road in the Agaie local government area of Niger State.

The crash caused by wrong overtaking, involved three trailer trucks around Al’Farma International School, Agaie while Thirteen Others were also injured in the crash.

It was learnt one of the trucks was carrying cattle and goats while the others were carrying cartoons of foodstuff and perishables.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, who confirmed the incident, said that it was a head-on collision.

He added that the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Agaie General Hospital.

The issue of the reckless driving by articulated Trucks and Tankers have again gain more attention following a series of devastating crashes both in Niger State and across Nigeria in recent weeks.

This latest crash is another sad footnote in the already long list of tragedy on Nigerian road and is expected to serve as a catalyst for enhanced road management’