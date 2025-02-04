At least four passengers lost their lives while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Busuku village on their way to a wedding ceremony at Saleri village, all in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Council Chairman of Kirikasamma, Muhammad Maji Wakili, confirmed the incident after visiting the scene of the accident.

He condoled with the people of Busuku over the loss of their native sons who died in the accident.

According to the Council Chairman, the four passengers who lost their lives were from Busuku village and were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony at Saleri village.

He prayed for the deceased and urged their families to bear the fortitude of their loss.

Earlier, the four deceased passengers were identified as natives of Busuku village, while the 12 injured passengers were receiving treatment at Hadejia General Hospital. Two of the injured passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for further treatment.