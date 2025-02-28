Twenty eight persons were burnt beyond recognition on Saturday evening in a fatal accident caused by head-on collision of two vehicles in Mile 49, on the Ore-Lagos expressway,in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) ,Samuel Ibitoye said the accident was caused by over speeding and traffic violation.

This, he said lead to a head-on collision by the two vehicles while 28 passengers out of 30 passengers lost their lives.

He cautioned drivers to at all times exercise patience on the highway, saying that the contract between the drivers and passengers is to deliver them to their destinations safely.

He added that passengers must also caution drivers who always throw caution into the air by speeding and disobeying traffic rules adding that passengers can as well report them FRSC personnel on highway.

Meanwhile the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ore while the two survivors who sustained high degree of injuries are receiving treatment.