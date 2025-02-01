At least seven policemen have been shot, and one person killed, in a communal clash between Ido-Ijesa and Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The crisis erupted over a chieftaincy dispute.

The violence followed the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle, a neighboring community to Esa-Oke by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

However, indigenes of Esa-Oke opposed the appointment, arguing that the newly installed monarch hails from Ilesa and that their town is distinct from Esa-Oke.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, stated that seven policemen were shot during the clash but assured that the command is in control of the situation.

TVC News gathered that tensions had been rising for the past four days after some vigilante members, allegedly brought in by the new monarch, were arrested by the police.

Findings indicate that this led to a reinforcement by the monarch’s supporters, resulting in the death of Clement Ajayi in the early hours of today.

A few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred when the newly installed Ajeniju of Halleluyah, Oba Jelili Olaiya, was beaten and hospitalized, while his palace was also destroyed.