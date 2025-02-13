Justice Folashde Ogunbanjo of the Federal high court Abuja, has discharged and acquitted a Former Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Kawu Modibbo, Pinnacle Communications Ltd, of charges related to the N2.5 billion released to Pinnacle Communications under the Federal Government government’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

Justice Ogunbanjo held that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses- ICPC, was not able to prove the allegations against the defendants.

The statements and evidence of the prosecution witnesses, could not pin any allegation on the defendants.

Some of the witnesses contradicted themselves, and none of their statements was able to link the defendants to the charge.

while some of the witnesses in their oral evidence, said the former minister of information, Lai Mohammed was misled in approving the payment of N 2.5Bn to Pinnacle Communications Ltd, they failed to render any documentary evidence.