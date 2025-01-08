Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has assented the 2025 appropriation bill of 616.8 billion naira passed by Borno State House of Assembly with an adjustment amounting to 31.1 billion naira.

The governor during the signing commended members of the state house of assembly for approving the budget on time.

The revised appropriation bill was presented by the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan to the governor at the council chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri.

The Governor commended efforts of members of the State house of assembly for the speedy passage of the appropriation Bill, stressing that government would look Into the implementation of the 2025 budget critically.

Governor Babagana Zulum also affirms the commitment of his administration to providing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The speaker, Borno State House of Assembly explained that the upward review of the bill was to capture areas of critical significance and he also commended the Governor for quality projects executed across the State.

As the State begins implementation of this new fiscal document, efforts will be put on ensuring it stimulates growth, and develoomemt.

Immediately after the meeting, Governor Zulum appointed the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Mustapha Mallumbe, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

