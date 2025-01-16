The All Progressives Congress in Zamfara has commiserated with the victims of Dangeme accidental airstrike last weekend.

Chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state especially the residents of Tungar Kara of kakindawa village of Gidan Goga District in Maradun local government

Zamfara APC described the incident as unfortunate which led to the death of innocent persons including some personnel of the state’s Community Protection Guard and local Vigilantes.

“As we mourn the gallant sacrifice of our citizens who paid the supreme price while chasing bandits who have made life unbearable to the people, we pray Allah to accept their martyrdom and accommodate them in Jannaatu Firdausi and give their bereaved families, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”

“The Party also commends the ongoing onslaught against the bandits in the state that saw the elimination of many criminals in the state”

“Just recently, operations carried out by the troops of operation Fasan Yamma led to the killing of over 25 terrorists at their hideouts under the control of notorious bandits kingpin Bello Turji in Fakai where all the enclaves were dismantled and the bandit kingpin is now believed to be on run and hiding”

APC also applauded troops on the recent successes recorded against banditry

‘This change of operation is quite impressive as the troops of Fasan Yamma are taking the fights now to the bandits’ hideouts making them abandon such hideouts”

“This operational strategy should be sustained and supported by all peace loving citizens across the country to ginger the frontline personnel, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle under whose supervision the onslaught is being coordinated and carried out”

“The party also commends the show of love by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end banditry in the state and the northwest region through the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle by ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the fight”

They also call for investigation into the circumstances that led to the accidental airstrike

“We also wish to call on the authorities concerned to thoroughly investigate the unfortunate accidental airstrike with a view of preventing a recurrence”