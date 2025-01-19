The Yobe State Government has launched an enlightenment campaign as part of efforts aimed at increasing enrolment in schools across the State.

The State governor, Mai Mala Buni, who spoke through the Education Secretaries across the Local Government areas of the State said the aim is to address Out of School Children, enhance understanding of the Importance of Education and ensure communities key into the project.

The State Government also promised to ensure the continued revamp of Schools and introduction of more incentives to enhance enrolment and access to education.