The Senator representing Zamfara West at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has donated the twenty three Million Naira and 105 bags of assorted food items to twenty three Victims of recent error bombing by the Nigerian Airforce in Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

Yari who was Former Zamfara State Governor between 2011 to 2019 described the incidence as an act of God.

Presenting the items to the affected communities on behalf of former Governor Yari, Muhammad Muttaka Rini urge families of the victims and those injured to view the incident as destiny that could not be averted.

Muttaka Rini who is also a Federal Commissioner, at the National Population Commission, in charge of Zamfara State prayed to Allah SWT to grant the souls of the deceased perfect peace and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari further stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is fully committed to restoring lasting peace and stability in Zamfara State, North West Region and the country at large.

Each of the victim will receive cash of One Million Naira and 5 bags of food items while the twenty injured will receive the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira and Two bags of food items each.

That’s according to a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad

(Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) the Chairman Publicity Committee of Yari’s political organization.

Responding on behalf of the Victims, Emir of Maradun, Sarkin Ƙaya Garba Muhammad Tambari expressed gratitude to the Senator’s gesture, emphasising that it will go a long way in cushioning the condition of the victims.

The Emir described Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar’s intervention as a clear testimony of his positive response to the yearnings of his Constituents at all times.

Most of the victims of last weekend error bombing by the Nigerian Airforce in Zamfara are mostly from Kakindawa village of Gidan Goga District in Maradun Local government area.