Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has paid called on world leaders to emulate the character of former president of the united states, Jimmy Carter.

General Gowon was speaking at a press conference as he paid tribute to the late President Carter in Abuja.

Gowon praised the later Carter for his humanitarian services to Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world, especially in the eradication of Guinea worm.

Advertisement

He noted that the former President was a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond holding the highest office.

According to him, the legacy of the U.S former 39th President, Jimmy Carter, in tackling challenges faced by the developing world—such as combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values—is worthy of emulation.

General Gowon highlighted the partnership with the Carter Center in combating Guinea worm.

Gowon further assured that the humanitarian services of Jimmy Carter would be sustained after his demise.

Advertisement

“The Carter Center, and I received a letter from Jimmy Carter’s son, who is now in charge, have assured us that they will continue this effort. As far as we are concerned, it will continue. There is an MOU between the Carter Center and the Yakubu Gowon Center, and as long as the Yakubu Gowon Center continues, the work will continue. Let me say this: the main office in the Carter Center, which is in Atlanta, will carry on. That relationship with the Carter Center, as well as its contact with various African leaders and their teams, will continue.” Gowon stated.

James Earl Carter, popularly known as Jimmy Carter, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Advertisement

The Late President Carter established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Born on October 1, 1924 he died on December 29, 2024 at the age of 100 years.

Jimmy Carter was the longest-lived President in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.