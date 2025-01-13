A shocking incident has unfolded in Uromi, as 31-year-old Abigail Oluwarotimi was taken into custody by operatives of the Edo state Police Command.

The arrest stems from a violent assault on her 15-year-old house help, Jude Joseph.

According to reports, Abigail allegedly used a hot metal object to inflict severe burn injuries on Jude’s laps and genitals.

The motivation behind this heinous act was reportedly an allegation that Jude had molested Abigail’s children.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru P. Ozigi, has expressed outrage over the incident and has ordered the transfer of the case to the State CID for a thorough investigation.