A weekend storm may put an end to California’s devastating wildfires, but it also presents a new risk of flash flooding.

Flood watch signals have been issued for regions in Los Angeles affected by recent wildfires, which erupted earlier this month amid hurricane-force winds after more than seven months without rain—a record for sections of southern California, according to reports on Saturday.

The 24-hour flood watch, which begins at 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, includes regions affected by the Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,448 acres and is 79% contained, and the Eaton Fire, which has burned 14,021 acres and is 95% controlled.

The National Weather Service cited the potential of mudslides as the cause for the watches, which indicate that flooding is likely but not imminent.

According to federal forecasters, the likelihood of substantial flooding and debris flow ranges from 10% to 20%.

Los Angeles County, along with cities like Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park, is providing sandbags to residents preparing for potential mudflows.

Rain could begin in Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon and intensify on Sunday with the possibility of “moderate to locally heavy rain and small hail or graupel,” according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expressed their prediction for a quarter-inch of rain in urban Los Angeles and up to an inch in San Diego, adding that Sunday could see heavier rain.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountain ranges, including communities like Wrightwood, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Running Springs, and Lake Arrowhead, due to expected snow. The 48-hour warnings will begin at 4pm local time on Sunday.

The weather service predicts up to 18 inches of snow could accumulate above 6,000 feet, with as much as 6 inches possible above 4,000 feet, from Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon.