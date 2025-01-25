Following the announcement of the US’s exit, the World Health Organisation’s DG, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in an internal memo that it will cut expenses and review which health projects to prioritise.

US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal on the first day of his second term on Monday, alleging that the global health agency had mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

“This announcement has made our financial situation more acute…,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in a note to staff on January 23.

It said the agency planned to significantly reduce travel expenditure and halt recruitment as part of a series of cost-saving measures.

The United Nations confirmed yesterday that the US was due to withdraw from the WHO on 22 January 2026.

The United States is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding.

The WHO’s most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.

The memo said the WHO had already worked to reform the organisation and change how it is funded, with member states increasing their mandatory fees and contributing to its investment round launched last year.

However, it said more funding would be needed and costs would have to be cut simultaneously.

This would include making all meetings virtual by default without exceptional approval, limiting the replacement of IT equipment, and suspending office refurbishments unless linked to safety or already approved cost-cutting.

Earlier this week, the European Union expressed concern about President Trump’s announcement regarding his intention to withdraw from the WHO, a spokesperson said, adding that the EU hopes the decision is still under review.

“We see with concern the announcement to withdraw from the WHO by the United States and we trust that the US administration will consider all this ahead of the formal withdrawal,” said a spokesperson at the European Commission’s daily press briefing.