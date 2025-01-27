The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to addressing security challenges in Yobe State.

The COAS gave the assurance on Sunday, January 26, 2025, during a visit to Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, in Damaturu, the state capital, as part of his ongoing operational tour of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI.

During his visit, General Oluyede, assured the governor that troops would receive the necessary support to effectively carry out their mandate of securing the state.

He also expressed appreciation to the government and people of Yobe State for their unwavering support to the troops.

In his response, Governor Buni thanked the COAS for the visit and called for intensified efforts to decisively tackle the security situation in the state.

He pledged his continued support to the military, emphasising the need for collaboration to achieve lasting peace.

The governor also took the opportunity to honor fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for the restoration of peace in the state.

Earlier, while addressing troops of Sector 2, Operation HADIN KAI, the COAS commended their resilience and dedication in the fight against insurgency.

He urged them to remain steadfast and not relent until the enemies of the nation are decisively defeated.

General Oluyede assured the troops of his unwavering support to improve their welfare, including better accommodation, enhanced kitting, and the provision of essential combat enablers.

At the Theatre Command headquarters, the COAS received operational briefings and commended the officers and soldiers for their ongoing efforts.

He encouraged them to sustain the momentum and reiterated his commitment to providing the necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness.