Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Davos, Switzerland, to represent Nigeria at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, announced this in a statement issued from the State House, Abuja.

The prestigious event, which attracts global leaders, top business executives, and development partners, will focus on addressing pressing global economic issues and fostering solutions to improve global prosperity.

During the high-profile gathering, Vice President Shettima will participate in a series of workshops, bilateral meetings, and strategic forums.

One of the key highlights of his engagement will be a workshop titled “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets”.

Organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with the WEF, the session will explore strategies to boost capital inflows into Africa’s markets and advance sustainable development across the continent.

The Vice President will join discussions on the launch of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, which aims to build partnerships between public and private sector leaders to mobilize investments in the region’s emerging markets.

VP Shettima is also set to co-chair a forum on “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa”, where participants will deliberate on how to leverage the private sector to implement the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, adopted in January 2024.

The forum underscores Africa’s drive to harness digital trade as a key driver for economic growth and regional integration.

As a panelist at the “Global Risks 2025” dialogue, the Vice President will contribute to discussions on geopolitical, technological, and environmental challenges outlined in the latest Global Risks Report.

This event promises to provide insights into strategies for navigating a rapidly evolving global landscape.

In addition to his scheduled events, Shettima will attend a dinner for heads of state, government, and international organizations, alongside distinguished honorees and business leaders.

Accompanying the Vice President to Davos are key government officials, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi.

Their presence underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering partnerships and attracting investments for national and continental development.

The Vice President is expected to return to Abuja after his engagements in Davos.