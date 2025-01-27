Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Lokoja, Kogi State, on a one-day visit to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at events commemorating Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s first year in office.

He was received by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and other top government officials upon arrival.

During his visit, the Vice President will commission completed and ongoing state projects and interact with residents at a town hall meeting scheduled to hold at Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.