Unknown gunmen have killed a 40-year-old notorious cultist identified as Nasir Isiaka in Owo, headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He was killed a few days after four persons were killed in the ancient community during a cult-related clash, after which a curfew was imposed on the town.

The state police command said Mr. Isiaka was killed by two masked men in the Gbanasa axis of the community.

He had been on the wanted list of the police over his alleged involvement in violent crimes in the state.

Spokesperson of the command ,Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya,

confirmed the killing of the suspect.

She stated that the deceased had, during the End SARS protest, along with his group, attacked Uso Police Division in the local government and stole one AK-47 rifle and bulletproof vest belonging to the police.