The UN support mission in Libya has called for an urgent investigation into claims of abuse at the Gernada prison in the country’s east.

The facility is operated by military forces under Khalifa Haftar, who supports the country’s eastern administration, which competes with the UN-recognised government in the capital.

Critics of the eastern administration are reported to be kept in the prison, which is located approximately 250 kilometres from Benghazi, the centre of the eastern government.

Although the footage is unverified, the UN insists it matches up with patterns of human rights violations in detention facilities across the country.

The organisation is calling for an urgent investigation

Rights groups have long criticised abuses in Libyan detention centres, alleging widespread abuse and torture.

Neither Tripoli nor the eastern-based authorities have responded to the accusations or to the recent footage.