UK Met office has issued a new weather warning for Wednesday, following the flooding of 300 properties in England since New Year’s Eve.

The Met Office issued a yellow advisory for snow in southern England from 9 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday, which may cause inconveniences.

Between two and five centimetres of snow might accumulate quite extensively, and up to 10cm (3.9 inches) on higher ground, with the warning extending as far as south London.

Snow and ice warnings for the Midlands, sections of North Wales, the North West of England, west and northern Scotland, and Northern Ireland were issued on Tuesday and will remain in effect until midday Wednesday.

Some highways and railways are expected to be disrupted, and untreated roads may experience icy spots, according to the forecaster. The Met Office predicts the coldest nights of the year this week, with temperatures as low as minus 14C on Wednesday night and minus 16C on Thursday night in the North East of England and Scotland respectively.

Since New Year’s Eve, the Environment Agency estimates that more than 41,000 properties have been protected across England, but at least 300 properties have flooded.

Snowmelt has brought further disruption to parts of England, particularly in the Midlands, following the heavy rainfall over the New Year that saw significant river and surface water flooding across the North West of England and Yorkshire, the Environment Agency said.

Floods minister, Emma Hardy has extended her sympathies to those affected by the recent events.

With over 100 flood warnings in place across England, residents have been told to stay alert.

A severe danger-to-life warning was issued but later lifted near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, prompting a major evacuation from caravan parks.

Firefighters have been busy rescuing dozens in Leicestershire, with homeowners in Loughborough trapped upstairs as floodwaters rose. Wales also faced its share of alerts, while hundreds of schools shut down UK-wide.

Travel chaos ensued as Manchester, Bristol, and Liverpool John Lennon airports halted flights due to the extreme weather.

