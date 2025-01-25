Veteran and former Fox News host, Pete Hegseth has been confirmed by the U.S Senate to become the next secretary of defence.

Mr Hegseth was confirmed on Friday by the narrowest of margins

Vice President J.D. Vance cast the deciding vote to break a 50-50 tie after three Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — parted ways with the rest of the GOP to vote against Hegseth.

It was only the second time in history that a vice president’s vote was needed to break a deadlock for a Cabinet nominee — and the first one was also nominated by President Donald Trump, in his first term

Hegseth, 44, has been in the thick of several allegations regarding alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement.

Hegseth’s confirmation followed a close procedural vote on Thursday when Murkowski and Collins alongside Democrats and independents opposed advancing his nomination.

Hegseth will now join Trump’s pool of Cabinet confirmations, which so far includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.