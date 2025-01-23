Two former policemen from the U.S Metropolitan Police Department who were found guilty in connection with the 2020 death of a Black man have been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The White House said that Trump fully and unconditionally pardoned Officer Terence Sutton and Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky for their actions in Karon Hylton-Brown’s death.

After crashing his moped during a police pursuit in Washington, D.C., in October 2020, Hylton-Brown, 20, passed away, causing a public uproar.

Zabavsky was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, while Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice, according to the Justice Department.

According to investigators, the officers attempted to cover up the incident by disabling their body cameras, tampering with the scene and providing false information to their commanding officers about what had occurred.