U.S President Donald Trump re-designated Yemen’s Houthi militias as a “foreign terrorist organization,” according to the White House.

The measure will inflict heavier economic sanctions than those imposed by the Biden administration in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and against US warships defending the crucial maritime chokepoint.

A statement by the White House said “The Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade.”

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched over 100 attacks against ships in the Red Sea, claiming to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. They have sunk two ships, captured another, and killed at least four sailors.

The attacks have interrupted global shipping, forcing businesses to reroute to longer and more expensive routes around southern Africa for more than a year.

The organisation has targeted the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are connected by the small Bab al-Mandab strait, a vital link between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.