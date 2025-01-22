A knife attack at a park in southern Germany killed two people and injured numerous others on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

According to a police statement, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent event in Aschaffenburg, in the south-eastern state of Bavaria, according to reports.

Police source reported that one of those killed in the attack was a child, and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Police cordoned off the crime scene while gathering evidence.

Authorities have not released information about the suspect’s potential motives or the victims’ identities.

Last November, police designated parts of the park area as a “dangerous place.”

According to local media reports, this designation stemmed from robbery and assault incidents connected to drug-related activity.