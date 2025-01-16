Two persons have lost their lives and several others injured after a fuel tanker lost control due to break failure along M.M Abdul roundabout near the main market in Kogi state.

The sad incident occurred early hours of Thursday according to the media office of the Ankpa Local Government Chairman.

It added that the tragedy claimed two lives, injured several others, and destroyed houses worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to TVC News confirmed that the tanker veered off the road, crashing into nearby shops.

They noted that the aftermath would have been more devastating if it had occurred later in the morning when most shop owners and customers would have arrived in the market area, which likely minimized casualties.

The M.M Abdul Roundabout leading to Otukpo Road has a history of frequent accidents, particularly involving tankers, due to its steep incline.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but residents are calling for urgent action to prevent further occurrences on the accident-prone road.