Troops from the 5 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have in well coordinated operation successfully neutralised members of a criminal gang responsible for the brutal killing of four soldiers and the abduction of two Korean expatriates in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The gang had carried out the attacks on December 12, 2023, at Kalaogbokolo, where the soldiers were killed and the Daewoo company workers were taken hostage.

The operation was launched after credible intelligence indicated that the wanted criminals had returned to the area.

A cordon-and-search operation was conducted, leading to the recovery of several firearms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, one Fabrique Nationale rifle, one pump-action gun, two locally-made rifles, three AK-47 magazines, one FN magazine, and a total of 16 rounds of ammunition in various calibers.

During the operation, two members of the gang were apprehended.

Other members of the gang however encountered troops who were exploring the area for further leads, the suspects attempted to flee into the nearby bush.

After a prolonged pursuit, both were neutralised by troops.

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to bringing criminals to justice, emphasising that those responsible for such heinous acts will face severe consequences.

The Army also reassured the public of its unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property.

The Army urged the public to continue providing actionable intelligence to security agencies to help combat criminal activities.