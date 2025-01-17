The troops of 3rd Division and Operation Safe Haven, in its joint operations area, have recorded another milestone, following its non-kinetic engagements.

The intensive military operations around the borders between Plateau and Taraba states led to the killing of several bandits operating in the areas.

18 persons were forcefully kidnapped by bandits across communities bordering Plateau and Taraba states.

Troops following intelligence stormed the hideout of the kidnappers where the operation led to the death of several bandits and the destruction of their life support structures.

About 13 other suspected bandits and kidnappers operating within communities in Bokkos, Mangu, and some parts of southern Kaduna were also apprehended.

Cache of arms and ammunition were recovered at various locations by the troops.

Troops of the 3rd Division and operation Safe Haven are committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties across its joint operation areas