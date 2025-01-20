The Defence Headquarters has announced that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have killed the son of notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, along with several of his fighters during clearance operations conducted on January 17.

According to a statement by the outgoing Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, the operations took place along the Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa, and Chindo axis of Zamfara State, leading to the destruction of the terrorists’ logistics base.

Buba revealed that Turji’s son was neutralized at Fakai high ground, where the terrorists were hiding. He further described Turji as a “coward” for abandoning his son and fighters during the military offensive.

The military’s operation follows months of taunts from Turji, who had repeatedly challenged security forces after being declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters. In December 2024, he reportedly dared the military to confront him at his hideout following the arrest of his associate, Baka Wurgi. In response, the military vowed to neutralise him in 2025.

Buba confirmed that several kidnapped victims held by Turji’s group were rescued during the operation.

“On January 17, 2025, a coordinated operation by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma and the air component targeted terrorist hideouts along the Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa, and Chindo axis. The offensive led to the killing of several terrorists, including Bello Turji’s son, at Fakai high ground,” Buba said.

He added that the intensity of the operation inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists and destroyed their logistics hub, while several hostages were successfully rescued.

In a related operation, troops raided a camp belonging to another terrorist leader, Idi Mallam, in the Zango-Kagara Forest, killing three terrorists and arresting three suspected collaborators.

“Troops also destroyed the camp of Idi Mallam along the Zango-Kagara Forest. During the encounter, three terrorists were neutralized, and three suspected collaborators were arrested,” Buba stated.

Recovered items from the operation included two machine guns, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, as well as 61 rustled cattle and 44 sheep.

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustained operations against terrorist groups to ensure the safety and security of citizens across the country.