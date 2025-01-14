Troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating under “Operation Checkmate,” have intercepted two vehicles conveying a total of 139 bags of smuggled foreign rice as part of continued effort to combat criminal activities and curb economic sabotage.

The interception occurred along the Shao-Jebba Expressway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The vehicles, a Mazda sedan with registration number LNR 465 AL and a Premacy wagon with registration number RA 264 AA, were stopped by vigilant troops manning a checkpoint.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drivers were heading to an undisclosed destination when they were apprehended.

The Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Major General Oluwafemi Williams, officially handed over the vehicles and contraband to the Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Faith Mathew Ojeifo, at the Brigade’s Headquarters in Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.

During the handover, Major General Williams reaffirmed that the operation aligns with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede’s command philosophy:

“To consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.”

Comptroller Ojeifo expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian Army for their synergy and collaboration, noting that the partnership has significantly boosted operational success across Kwara State and its environs.

This development underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and ensuring compliance with customs regulations.