Operatives of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Gambo Grema, who was reportedly sent to establish new bases in Taraba State.

Grema, also known as Gamboi, was apprehended on January 26, 2025, in Mai-Hula town, Bali Local Government Area, as part of ongoing military operations aimed at dismantling Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) activities.

The 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army disclosed the development in a statement by its spokesperson, Captain Oni Olubodunde.

According to the statement, Grema confessed to being part of a syndicate tasked with kidnapping for ransom to fund terrorism and establishing a new Boko Haram cell in the region.

The suspect also reportedly revealed that ISWAP members had been deployed to the state from the Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State to further their operations.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, praised the troops for their commitment to ensuring peace in Taraba.

He reiterated the Army’s resolve to neutralize threats posed by terrorist groups and called on the public to cooperate by providing credible information.

The arrest marks another success in the military’s efforts to curb the activities of insurgents in Nigeria’s northeast and neighboring regions.