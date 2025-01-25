The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of full bulk power to its 132/33kV Apo Transmission Substation.

TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, on Friday, said the restoration follows the successful relocation of eight 132kV and 33kV towers along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Southern Expressway route), necessitated by the Federal Capital Development Agency’s (FCDA) road dualization project along the Apo axis.

Mbah said the two-week relocation work which commenced on Monday, January 6, involved dismantling, reconstructing the towers, and restringing power cables.

“With the restoration of full bulk power, Abuja DisCo can now provide normal electricity supply from the substation to its customers in the affected areas, ending the previous load rationing,” he said.

Mbah commended the patience and understanding of the affected electricity consumers during the period.