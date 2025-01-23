Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has announced that the government will open its economy to global investment, and that Damascus is also negotiating energy and electrical partnerships with Gulf states.

According to him, the Syrian economy has diverse resources and many sectors including industry, tourism.

“The economy in the future will be open, paving the way for foreign investment,” Al-Shibani said at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

The Syrian foreign minister paid separate visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in early January, during which he discussed bolstering ties.

At Davos, Al-Shibani said a committee of representatives from various groups would work on the country’s new constitution after holding a national dialogue, which Syria’s leadership says will include all segments of society to chart a path for the nation after the opposition factions ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

“We need an inclusive transition leading to a new constitution, free and fair elections, in a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that will restore Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen said at a separate press conference in Damascus on Wednesday.