It’s been exactly 100 days since the Majiya tanker explosion in Jigawa State.

The sad occurrence, which took place on October 15, 2024, killed over 219 individuals, badly injured 124 more, and caused massive property damage.

Survivors of Majiya tanker explosion in Jigawa State have issued a stark warning to the general public, after being discharged from hospital.

They urge people to exercise extreme caution and avoid scooping petrol from exploded tankers, citing the risks of catastrophic damage and loss of life.

Among the survivors are 72-year-old Musa Ibrahim and Sanusi Lawan, who are still struggling to come to terms with the consequences of the explosion.

Both men deeply regret their decision to scoop petrol from the tanker, a choice that has left them with severe physical and emotional scars.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News Correspondent, they describe the treatment of their burns as painful and the struggle to care for their children as overwhelming.

Despite the risks, youths continue to scoop petrol from exploded tankers, as seen in the recent incidents in Bidda, Niger State, and Ibadan, Oyo State.