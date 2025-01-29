The crisis over who is the legitimate national secretary of the Peoples democratic party reached a tipping point on Wednesday when a fight broke out between thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and those loyal to the factional secretary Sunday Udo-Okoye.

Fracas first startd when Sunday Udo-Okoye, was forced out of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall venue of the 79th Board of Trustees meeting.

The meeting had already started until Anyanwu’s loyalists who were already seated in the hall, drew the Ahmed Makarfi-led BoT Secretariat to Udo-Okoye’s presence.