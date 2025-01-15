As part of efforts aimed at addressing alleged extortion and restoring order along the Seme border corridor, security stakeholders, have approved the establishment of four checkpoints.

The decision was made during a high-level security meeting held at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.

The meeting, chaired by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, included representatives from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Nigeria Police Force.

While highlighting the need to reduce the proliferation of checkpoints, stakeholders said that the streamlining of efforts is expected to enhance security and promote economic activities along the border route.

The designated checkpoints are: Seme Point, Gbaji Point, Apa Point and Agbara Point.

Speaking at the meeting, AIG Fayoade said: “These checkpoints aim to ensure robust security coverage while maintaining synergy among security agencies.

The move is also expected to foster economic growth by reducing unnecessary delays and illegal activities along the corridor and to facilitate transparency and accountability.

“This initiative marks a significant step toward curbing illegal practices and fostering trust among stakeholders along the Seme border corridor.”