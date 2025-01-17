SpaceX launched its latest test flight of the Star ship rocket on Thursday, but the spacecraft was destroyed after a dramatic booster catch back at the pad.

Elon Musk’s company said Star ship broke apart — what it called a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” The spacecraft’s six engines appeared to shut down one by one during ascent, with contact lost just 8 1/2 minutes into the flight.

Similar to earlier test flights, the spacecraft, a new and improved type making its premiere, was intended to fly from Texas to the Gulf of Mexico on a nearly complete circle of the globe. For the purpose of practicing its release, SpaceX had loaded it with ten dummy satellites.

Just one time before the loss, SpaceX caught the returning booster with the enormous mechanical arms of the launch tower.

The pair of arms known as chopsticks grabbed hold of the descending booster as it hovered over the launch pad.

Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed! ✨

pic.twitter.com/nn3PiP8XwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

The thrill of the catch quickly turned into disappointment for not only the company, but the crowds gathered along the southern tip of Texas.

The last data received from the spacecraft indicated an altitude of 90 miles (146 kilometers) and a velocity of 13,245 mph (21,317 kph).

Musk said a preliminary analysis suggests leaking fuel may have built up pressure in a cavity above the engine firewall. Fire suppression will be added to the area, with increased venting and double-checking for leaks, he said via X.

The 400-foot (123-meter) rocket took off late afternoon from Boca Chica Beach near the Mexican border. The late hour guaranteed a daylight entry halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean. However, the shiny retro-looking spaceship never got very far.

SpaceX had improved the spaceship for the most recent demo and added a fleet of satellite mock-ups.

The test satellites were roughly the same size as SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites and, like the spacecraft, were designed to be destroyed upon arrival.

Musk intends to launch actual Starlinks from Starships before going on to additional satellites and, eventually, personnel.