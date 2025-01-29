Convener of the #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore is set to the arraigned by the Nigerian police on charges of Cybercrime before Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Mr Sowore had honored the invitation of the police on 27th January where he was questioned at the Force CID.

He was granted administrative bail but rejected the conditions of bail and remained in custody.

The police subsequently filed a 16-count charge of Cybercrime against him.

He is being accused by the police of posting the picture of the inspector general of police on his X handle where he commented “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people can not make progress “.

He also through his X handle said “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now “.