Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has described the tanker fire explosion that claimed 86 lives and injured 55 others along Dikko-Maje

road in Suleja, Niger State, as a devastating tragedy.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Sunday, Governor Abiodun said the governments and the people of the southern states were deeply troubled by the tragedy.

He commiserates with Governor Mohammed Umar Bago and his cabinet, as well as the people of Niger State, urging them not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the extremely tragic event.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the fire and expressed hope that the injured will have speedy recovery.

He said: “To say that we in the Southern Governors’ Forum are terribly shocked by this devastating tragedy in which as many as 86 people lost their lives and no less than 55 others were grievously injured would be an understatement.

“This is a soul-crushing event that has befallen Niger State, and we pray that Almighty Allah will comfort the families that lost their loved ones in the incident.

“We also hope that the security agencies will up their ante and enforce the directives given by His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules in the state, especially given that this was an entirely avoidable tragedy.

“It is also important to warn Nigerians to desist from the practice of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, as most of the victims of this tragedy were people who ran to the scene of the accident to scoop fuel.”

While calling on state and federal agencies to redouble their efforts in managing the fallouts of the tragedy, Abiodun urged the Federal Government to liaise with the Niger State Government and render any assistance that the state may require at this time.